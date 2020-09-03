Cold front arrives tonight with pleasant changes for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, isolated shower with cold front, low 60

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler, drier, high 77

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Sunday: Few clouds, high 81

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We have seen the bulk of the rain shower activity moving through our area already today, with clouds starting to thin out from the northwest. We will see clouds increasing again from the northwest overnight tonight as a cold front will push through around midnight to just after midnight, bringing an isolated shower.

Friday will be a beautiful day with clearing skies expected and highs in the upper 70s. With clear skies, light to calm winds, temps will plunge into the lower 50s on Saturday morning with some spots north and east of Columbus dropping into the upper 40s.

Saturday expect sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday will start crisp and climb to the lower 80s. Labor Day Monday should have more clouds through the day with highs into the lower 80s.

We will see rain chances starting to ramp up during the middle of next week as a warm front will lift north and give us chances of showers and a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday we will have showers early with a cold front pushing through and highs in the middle 70s.

-Dave