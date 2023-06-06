QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy skies, late shower, high 83

Tonight: Isolated shower, low 55

Wednesday: Mostly clear, some haze, high 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Warming up, high 79

Saturday: Some clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Hazy skies have been steady throughout Tuesday. Some clouds have been building, but they’ve blended into the gray and dull scene. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Union, Franklin, Delaware, Licking, and Fairfield County through 9 PM Tuesday. A cold front moving in Tuesday evening will start to provide some relief to the haze.

Isolated showers are possible for Central Ohio around dinner time on Tuesday. The best chance for this wet weather will be for areas south of I-70. More importantly, this will start to push smoke down to the south.

Skies will start to clear out through Wednesday. Some areas in eastern Central Ohio could see some heavier pockets of smoke move back into the sky. Air quality will still be on the slightly unhealthy side through the middle of the week.

Temperatures cool below average for the first time this week starting on Wednesday. We’re in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before we warm back up by the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday are back in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Better chances for rain and even storms move in on Sunday. Rain chances linger into the start of next week. Temperatures quickly cool back to the mid 70s by next Monday and Tuesday as well.

-Joe