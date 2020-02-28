Cold finish to the month, warm start for March

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds clearing, cold, low 18

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 33

Sunday: Sunshine early, clouds return, high 51

Monday: Rain showers, mild, high 54

Tuesday: Rain likely, warm, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a very chilly day today with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs only in the lower 30s to upper 20s. We will see mixed clouds this evening with temps falling into the lower 20s.

Briefly, we could see some snow showers cutting through the southwest part of the state as a weak piece of energy will push southeast quickly. This could mean a dusting in portions of Fayette county, and could have a bit more snow showers in Ross & Pike counties before midnight.

Temps tonight will fall back into the middle to upper teens across our area, but with winds blowing from about 6-12 miles per hour, we are going to see wind chills in the lower single digits.

Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine mixed with some clouds and highs only in the lower to middle 30s. We will warm back into the lower 50s on Sunday with a mix of sun and more clouds later.

When we get into next week, rain will be returning to the forecast as temps will climb into the lower/middle 50s on Monday with rain. Tuesday will be warm and wet with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday a cold front will push through with temps warming to the lower 50s early, with rain showers. Temps will cool back to the upper 40s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and rain nearby, and then another front will push through dropping temps into the middle 40s on Friday.

-Dave