QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and chilly, low 19

Today: Mainly cloudy, few flakes, high 26

Tonight: Snow showers ending, mostly cloudy, low 14

Monday: Clearing, cool, high 28

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy, high 56

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, breezy. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s going to be a cold end to the weekend ahead of a warming trend moving in for the workweek.

A quick moving disturbance will move through this afternoon and evening. This will mean more clouds and the return of snow flurries. Temperatures will be cold and only climb to the mid 20s, which is much closer to normal lows this time of year.

Overnight, light snow showers will start to wrap up. Temperatures will be stay cold and fall down to the teens.

Monday and Tuesday, an area of high pressure will start to build in to the south. This will help to clear out clouds and shift winds out of the south. This combination will lead to a warming trend that will bring highs to around 40 on Tuesday, then mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

This warmup will be ahead of our next chance for rain. Showers will start to move in Wednesday night and Thursday with a cold front. As temperatures start to fall Thursday night, we’ll see a wintry mix of rain and snow mix, ending with a few leftover flurries and much colder temperatures on Friday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz