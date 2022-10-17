QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, isolated showers, flurries north, low 36

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, wet flurries, showers, high 44

Wednesday: Showers, few flurries mixed, still cold, high 48

Thursday: Freezing start, clearing, better, high 54

Friday: Brisk start, sunny, warmer, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day today with a pretty nasty wind, driving wind chills into the 30s most of the day. A low spinning to our north is spitting bits of moisture down into our area though the day today. Most of this has been very light, and we will continue to see bits of this chilly rain shower activity this evening with a few flurries mixed in, with no accumulations.

Temps tonight will slowly drag back into the middle 30s overnight with wind chills into the 20s out at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Tuesday should be an even nastier day, as winds will be back up again, and the core of the low will be almost directly north of our area, and give us a nice direct line for the cold wind.

Temps will struggle into the middle 40s on Tuesday with wind chills remaining in the 30s for most of the day. Wind gusts will be into the upper 20s to near 30mph. Cold rain showers will remain in place for Tuesday night, with some wet snow showers possible again north of I-70. Wednesday we will have chilly rain showers as the low starts to depart to the east-northeast.

We will see some light wet flurries mixed in, but this should be in the morning mainly, as temps will warm to the upper 40s on Wednesday. Wednesday night as the low departs, skies will clear, and this should give us an areawide freeze for Thursday morning.

Temps will rebound to the middle 50s on Thursday, about 10 off the norm with returning sunshine. Friday will be mostly sunny and quite nice with nearly seasonal temps in the lower 60s. Things will continue to improve into the weekend, with sunshine being the rule for the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday.

Sunday mostly sunny skies will be in the rule, and temps will push to the lower to mid 70s, with sunshine keeping temps in the middle 70s next Monday.

-Dave