Cold day and even colder wind

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of flurries. High 33

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 18

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 41

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few afternoon showers. 44(28)

Saturday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy, cool. 47(35)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The quick cold snap continues. Daytime highs will struggle into the low 30s. Winds in the 15 miles per hour range will equal wind chill in the teens this morning and around 20 this afternoon. There will be a chance of flurries with a weak trough crossing the state today.

Clear skies will allow for it to get very cold by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be in the teens in Central Ohio with a frosty start to the morning.

The coldest air of the Arctic Blasts will lift northeast tomorrow. It will go from clear to partly cloudy. After a frigid morning the afternoon highs will e around 40. There is a chance of a few rain showers Friday

Bundle up for that cold wind!

-Bob