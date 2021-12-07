QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increase, winds light, high 31

Tonight: Snow showers, light coating along/south I-70, low 25

Wednesday: Early am snow showers, high 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 46

Friday: Rain later, warm, high 61

Saturday: Rainy and warm, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Cold weather has arrived in Ohio ahead of a chance for light snow showers and a warmer end to the week.

Today, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures struggle to reach the 30 degree mark. When you factor in a light southwesterly breeze though, we’ll feel about 5 degree colder or like we’re only in the mid 20s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down to the mid 20s. Late tonight, we’ll also watch for snow showers to move in, mostly along and south of the I-70 corridor. These snow showers will move in after 10 p.m. and wrap up before sunrise. Most areas will pick up half an inch of fresh powder or less, so there could be some slick spots on the road for Wednesday’s early morning drive.

More seasonal conditions move in on Thursday. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

Then, it will be a warmer, wetter end to the week and start to the weekend. High temperatures both Friday and Saturday will climb to around 60 degrees, about 15 degrees above normal, but will also feature rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz