Cold continues, winter weather maker heading our way this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 16

Friday: Clouds early, clearing skies, chilly, high 29

Saturday: Clouds quickly increase, snow at night, high 36

Sunday: Snow early, changing to wet mix to rain, high 40

Monday: Chance snow showers, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It was a cold afternoon today, after single digit wind chills this morning, highs only climbed to the middle 20s today, being the coldest afternoon since Christmas when we stayed in the teens. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy overnight with temps sinking to the middle teens. Thankfully winds will be lighter tonight with chills dipping to around 10.

Friday will start with clouds and will slowly see them starting to thin out through the day with highs only topping in the upper 20s. Winds will continue to relax into Friday night, with clear skies temps will fall into the middle to upper teens again.

Saturday skies will start to cloud up during the morning, but it appears the daytime hours will remain dry with highs in the middle 30s, almost normal for this time of the year. The system that will bring our best chance of moisture and accumulating snow will arrive Saturday night before midnight.

It appears that in the western portion of the state we will see snow showers overcoming our drier air and starting to hit the ground by mid evening to the early overnight (8-10pm), and start to push into our area before midnight. Because we will see the system pushing into a initially drier airmass, we will go from nothing to decent snowfall rates quickly.

The best chance for area-wide accumulating snow will be overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning as the low approaches. This will give us a dusting to a couple inches in the southern third of the state, to more in the 2-4″ range by Sunday morning in the I-70 corridor, with isolated higher totals possible.

In fact further northwest where temps will remain colder longer, we could see higher totals by Sunday morning to afternoon due to the fact that we will not see the changeover to rain that we will see across more of our area. Rain will be a feature for a period during the morning to evening hours on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunday night we will have rain showers early, until the low pulls further away and when the winds shift around to the west northwest, the colder air will arrive, and switch the moisture back to snow Sunday before midnight. Most of this moisture will be lighter, but could add a bit to the accumulations.

Monday will continue to have a chance of snow showers with highs near freezing. Another spoke of energy will zip down into our area late Monday/Monday night/Tuesday early AM, with some scattered snow showers that could provide additional light accumulations in the colder air in the lower 20s.

Tuesday should have a few flurries around, and temps near freezing. Wednesday temps will climb to the mid 30s with mixed clouds. Another low will build to our west on Thursday with warmer and moist air moving up into our area with highs in the lower 40s and rain showers.

-Dave