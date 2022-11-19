QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy & cold, low 20

Today: Clearing early, clouds late, high 34

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance for flurries, low 16

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold, high 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 50

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

More cold weather is on the way ahead of more seasonal temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving.

We’re waking up to a few flurries, but will see little to no snow actually accumulate. Widespread, we’re also waking up to well below normal temperatures. Early morning lows are falling to around 20 degrees, but feel about 10 degrees colder when you factor in the breeze.

Clouds will clear out this afternoon, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will only climb to the low to mid 30s, but feel about 10 degrees colder thanks to a southwesterly breeze gusting to 25-30 mph.

Overnight, a cold front will move through. While the front will come through mostly dry, it will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air and a few flurries. Temperatures will fall down to the teens, but will feel more like single digits thanks to a westerly wind gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday, high pressure will build back in and result in plenty of sunshine. Temperatures however will only climb to around 30 degrees, which is about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Clear sky will aid in a cold start to the week. Temperatures Monday morning will fall to around 20 degrees, and then reach a high around 45 alongside plenty of sunshine. A sunny to mostly sunny sky will help to warm temperatures to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

The seasonal temperatures will continue on Thanksgiving. We’ll wake up to a low around freezing, then max out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees alongside increasing clouds.

These clouds will be ahead of the next chance for showers. Showers will move in Thursday night into Friday, and with temperatures staying above freezing, we’re on track to see rain and not snow.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz