QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear and cold, low 17

Today: Mainly sunny, cold, high 30

Tonight: Clear and cold, low 21

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 50

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

More cold weather is on the way ahead of more seasonal temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving.

Snow showers made a brief appearance last night as a cold front moved through. With temperatures falling down to the teens, a dusting of snow is lingering this morning, especially on grassy and cold, elevated surfaces.

Today, high pressure will build back in and result in plenty of sunshine. Temperatures however will only climb to around 30 degrees, which is about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, and will feel at least 10 degrees colder thanks to a westerly breeze.

Clear sky will aid in a cold start to the week. Temperatures Monday morning will fall to around 20 degrees, and then reach a high around 45 alongside plenty of sunshine. A sunny to mostly sunny sky will help to warm temperatures to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

The seasonal temperatures will continue on Thanksgiving. We’ll wake up to a low around freezing, then max out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees alongside increasing clouds.

These clouds will be ahead of the next chance for showers. Showers will move in Thursday night into Friday, and with temperatures staying above freezing, we’re on track to see rain and not snow.

Showers are on track to clear out Friday night into Saturday ahead of the big Ohio State vs *ichigan game. But, we’ll keep an eye on this system as we get closer.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz