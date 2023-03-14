QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, breezy, high 35

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 21

Wednesday: Milder sunshine, high 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain late, high 57

Friday: Rainy, breezy, high 56

Saturday: Clouds, colder, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning off with flurries and a cold breeze across Central Ohio. Those flurries will gradually clear up this morning, but we hang onto the breeze into the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle 30s, but feeling about 10 degrees colder with the wind chill. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies this afternoon, before clouds start clearing up tonight.

Expect another cold start to Wednesday morning, with lows in the lower 20s, but then we’ll be milder by the afternoon, and less breezy, too. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend continues into Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds out Thursday, then rain arrives later in the day and overnight into Friday.

Expect rain showers Friday, and a strong southwesterly breeze. Temperatures remain mild, however, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front knocks our temperatures down for the weekend, so for Saturday, expect mainly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll see more sun on Sunday, with highs near 40.

-McKenna