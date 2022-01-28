QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, some clearing later, breezy, low 5

Saturday: Cold start, chilly day, clearing, high 20

Sunday: Cool start, clouds increase, high 32

Monday: Partly sunny, high 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain at night, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Get ready for another cold night, as temps will fall from the lower 20s this evening back into the teens by midnight, and single digits overnight. Winds will be up out of the north at about 8-12, so this will yield wind chills falling below zero once again. Some areas to our north will see our wind chill dipping into the -5 to -10 degree range.

Saturday will be a cold start to the day with temps running generally in the teens through most of the day, with highs near 20 with some sunshine. Saturday night lows will occur near midnight in the upper single digits, with temps climbing by daybreak on Sunday.

Sunday will be a grayer day with temps climbing back to near freezing in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday will stay partly sunny with temps near normal in the middle to upper 30s. We will see quite a bump in temps on Tuesday with highs close to 50! Rain will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs remaining in the middle 40s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we will see the rain changing over to snowfall as we this system moves off to our east. Temps will start near freezing on Thursday morning and will drop during the day, giving us our next chance of measurable snowfall in our area. Temps will continue to fall into the end of the week as highs will be back in the middle 20s by next Friday with sunshine returning.

-Dave