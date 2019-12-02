Cold and wet start to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Monday: Morning rain and snow showers possible, then mostly cloudy, high 37

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly, low 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 42

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 46

Friday: Partly sunny, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a wet and cold start to the day. We’ll keep around the chance for light rain and snow showers through the morning. We’ll see minimal snow accumulation, especially since most of the flakes are mixed with rain.

Temperatures today will start off near freezing and only climb to the mid to upper 30s. Through the afternoon, winds will pick up to gusts around 25 mph and make them feel even cooler.

A few flurries could stick around tonight alongside more clouds and a chilly northwest breeze. Temepratures will be on the chilly side and fall down to the upper 20s by first thing Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll stay dry and mostly cloudy. We’ll see a slight warming trend with highs rebounding back to the lower 40s.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll see more seasonal temperatures with lows near freezing and a high in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz