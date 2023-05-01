QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, breezy, high 45

Tonight: Showers, windy, low 39

Tuesday: Showers, breezy, high 47

Wednesday: Slow clearing, high 52

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 63

Friday: Milder sunshine, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We are off to a very chilly start to the month of May, with temperatures this afternoon only reaching the middle 40s, but feeling even colder with a strong gusty wind. On top of all of that, we’ve got scattered showers during the morning, turning to more of a steady rain as we head into the afternoon.

That steady rain and wind continues overnight and into Tuesday. Tomorrow won’t be a whole lot different, with breezy conditions, highs only in the upper 40s, and showers continuing.

However, by the middle of the workweek, we start a slow warming trend. For Wednesday, clouds slowly clear up, then we’ll see highs topping out in the lower 50s for Central Ohio.

By Thursday, we’ll be looking at more sunshine, with highs back into the lower 60s. Still several degrees shy of normal, but getting a whole lot closer.

We end the workweek Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. The warming trend continues into the weekend.

-McKenna