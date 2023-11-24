QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, high 41

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 27

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Sunday: Spotty showers, breezy, high 45

Monday: AM flurries, clearing, high 37

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Following a very seasonable Thanksgiving, we’ve got a bit of a cool down arriving to end the week and head into the weekend. Expect highs to drop back to the lower 40s, with a slight breeze this afternoon. We will be dry, with clouds to start the morning, then more sunshine into this afternoon.

The forecast remains dry into the start of the weekend, with just partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will stick in the lower 40s.

Changes arrive on Sunday, as a low pressure system makes its way into the state. Highs will be in the middle 40s, with breezy conditions. We’ll see a few spotty showers arriving by early afternoon, and continuing through the night. Most of this spotty activity arrives in the form of light rain, but we could see a few flurries mixing in, especially north of I-70, as temperatures begin to fall during the night.

Parts of the region will likely wake up to some flurry activity early Monday morning, then we’ll see clearing skies, with highs dipping back to the upper 30s to start the next workweek.

-McKenna