Cold and dry most of Saturday ahead of a snowy rest of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, light winds, cold, low 15-20m wind chilly

Saturday: Clouds increase quickly, dry during the day, high 36

Tonight: Snow, low 28

Saturday Night: Snow, accumulating snow expected, low 28

Sunday: Snow changing to wet snow/rain mix, snow north, high 39

Sunday Night: Rain/mix changing to light snow, low 29

Monday: Chance snow, light accumulations, high 33

Tuesday: Snow flurries early, colder, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a cold start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for snow.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will start this evening and continue on through Sunday afternoon. In the far west/northwest part of the state, including Hardin, Logan, Union counties Saturday evening through Monday Morning. In these areas, 4-8 inches of snow could fall and make travel very difficult. The rest of Central Ohio, including Franklin county will be under a winter weather advisory for the threat for snow and slick roads, especially as snow transitions over to rain.

After spending most of the night under s mostly clear sky thanks to high pressure, temperatures have quickly dropped to the teens. Through the morning, clouds will start to fill in from west to east. Despite cloud cover hanging around all day, we’ll stay dry as temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

As an area of low pressure starts to move in Saturday night, so will our chance for snow. Since snow will fall overnight and into the early morning hours, it should have no trouble sticking and accumulating. Right now, it looks like areas along the I-70 corridor, including Columbus, could pick up around 4” of snow, while areas around the Ohio River and south only see around 1-2” and areas north are more likely to pick up more than 4” of snow.

Showers will continue through the day on Sunday. But, as warmer air starts to filter in and temperatures rise to the mid to upper 30s, our snow showers will mix with and then eventually turn into rain showers by the late morning and into the afternoon. This will keep roads wet and help to melt some of the snow from overnight.

After sunset though, temperatures will fall below freezing, and precipitation will transition back over to snow. While snowfall amounts will be less significant Sunday night into Monday, and closer to 1-3 inches of fresh powered, we could still have some very sick roads.

While most of the snow chances will wrap up through the day on Monday, the chance for flurries will stick around Monday night into Tuesday alongside some cold temperatures.

By Wednesday, high pressure will take charge again as it builds in to the south. This will help to bring back sunshine and even a little bit of a warming trend.

But, the dry conditions won’t last long. Another chance for rain and snow moves in by the end of the week.

For the latest on snow totals and timing, tune in to NBC4 or keep checking back with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz