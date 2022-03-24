QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy, light sct’d PM showers, high 56

Tonight: Sct’d showers, low 40

Friday: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 47

Saturday: Snow showers, cold, windy, high 43

Sunday: Dry, colder, high 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Cooler air is filtering in behind a cold front today, dropping our temperatures back to near-normal for this time of year in the middle 50s. We’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the day, then by about the time of the evening commute, we’ll start to see scattered showers picking up across portions of the region. These showers will be light but will carry us into the overnight.

As we head into Friday morning, we’ll yet again start the day off dry, under mostly cloudy skies, but by afternoon, we’ll start to see scattered showers develop. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, into the mid to upper 40s.

Even colder air is on the way as we head into Saturday, with overnight lows down near freezing. We’ll start to see showers changing over to snow flurries Saturday morning. Daytime highs on Saturday will only top out in the low 40s.

Drier conditions are on the way Sunday, but daytime highs will be cold, in the upper 30s. Dry weather sticks around for Monday, with highs just reaching the 40 degree mark in Columbus.

-McKenna