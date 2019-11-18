Cloudy with a gradual warm up through mid-week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, cool, chance of sprinkles. High 49

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light drizzle possible late. Low 33

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, patchy drizzle. High 44

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, mild. 52(35)

Thursday: Rain showers, breezy. 57(38)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front that will cross the region today is weakening as it moves in from the west. Though clouds will be mixed to thick from time to time we should remain dry though a few sprinkles especially west can’t be ruled out today. Today’s high will reach into the upper-40s to around 50 in Columbus. Tonight patchy drizzle and fog will be possible late. Temperatures drop to within a few degrees of freezing so that may mean isolated freezing drizzle and slick spots. Lows will be in the low 30s in the city.



More patchy drizzle will be possible during the day tomorrow with a chance of freezing drizzle early. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

High pressure from the Mississippi River Valley will bring us dry weather and temperatures that are more like November for Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

It will be breezy and warmer ahead of the system that will bring rain Thursday.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob