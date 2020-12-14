Cloudy week ahead with snow chances returning to our area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, chilly breezy, low 24

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 36

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, snow showers, to wet snow/rain mix, to flurries, high 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 38

Friday: Partly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very cloudy day with temps that did top into the upper 30s, and then dropped back to closer to freezing this evening with a lot of low clouds. Tonight skies will break a bit with of a northwest breeze, temps will fall to the middle 20s overnight with chills falling into the upper teens to start the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a partly sunny day, with some sunshine, and a fair amount of low clouds again, winds will be lighter, generally in the single digits which will keep wind chills near 30 at best with highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

The next weather maker will make its way up into our area from the southwest and will bring up some more seasonal temps. This will also bring up moisture which will initially start as snow showers on Wednesday morning, changing over to wet snow, and then snow flurries by Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will top in the middle 30s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy again with highs in the upper 30s, pretty close to normal. We will be around normal again on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next, pretty weak, cold front will arrive on Saturday bringing a late day chance of a shower with highs in the middle 40s. We will stay in the lower to mid 40s on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday should start Winter off on a mild note. Winter officially starts at 5:02am, and we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

-Dave