QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slow clearing, high 45

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 33

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 49

Friday: More clouds, high 44

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 42

Sunday: Spotty showers, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Following a gray and rainy day in Ohio, we’ve got much nicer weather arriving in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. For today, expect overcast skies, with clouds slowly breaking into this evening. Highs drop back to the middle 40s, and we will feel a slight breeze at times.

Clouds give way to much more sunshine by Thanksgiving Day, and highs will be fairly seasonable, topping out in the upper 40s to near 50.

We hang onto the dry weather Friday, with just a few more clouds out. That is thanks to a dry cold front that works through the region. Expect highs to drop back to the middle 40s Friday, with breezy conditions.

We start the weekend dry on Saturday, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 40s. We’ll be dry both here in Columbus, and in Ann Arbor, so wherever you plan to watch the Bucks take on the team up north, you will be dry.

For Sunday, expect a few spotty showers to move in. This starts as scattered rain, but we could see a few snowflakes mixing in, mainly north, as we get into the evening and overnight hours. Expect highs in the middle 40s for Sunday.

-McKenna