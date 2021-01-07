Cloudy weather streak is coming to an end in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, low 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Today was the 9th straight day with overcast skies here in Central Ohio. Tonight will remain mainly cloudy with temps still nearly a half dozen above normal. As we head into the day on Friday, we will be watching as a big weather maker will pass south of the state, and we will see some peeks of sunshine. Highs will remain near normal at 37.

We will start to see clearing Friday night and into Saturday, this will set up a slightly more seasonal start in the mid 20s on Saturday morning and should set us up for a day in the upper 30s on Saturday with clearing skies. We will see a partly cloudy day on Sunday with highs above normal in the upper 30s.

Next week promises not much change as we are kind of stuck in a pattern where we are away from the main jet streams, and are just more or less the same each day. It does appear this will start to change late next work week, and possibly into the following week as some colder air could make its way south into our area for the 2nd half of the month.

In the shorter term, temps will climb to the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday as clouds increase. We will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs near 40. We should tip into the lower 40s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, and a system to our west/northwest that will arrive in time for the following weekend.

-Dave