QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM clouds, PM rain, high 60

Tonight: Showers taper, mostly cloudy, low 48

Wednesday: PM showers/storms, breezy, high 65

Thursday: Partly cloudy, light PM rain, high 60

Friday: Rain showers, high 50

Saturday: AM wintry mix, mostly cloudy PM, high 47

Sunday: Clearing, milder, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Temperatures will be a bit more mild today, with daytime highs topping out near 60 across the region. We will see showers, once again, but today they’ll pick up from south to north. Rain starts in our southern counties by late morning, then picks up here in the city, and in our northern counties by this afternoon. Those showers will then taper from west to east by evening.

We get a break in the showers until Wednesday afternoon, when rain picks back up, from west to east. We’ll also see a chance for a thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Daytime highs are warmer on Wednesday, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front moves through Wednesday evening into Thursday, dropping temperatures on Thursday back into the lower 60s. Thursday starts off with sunshine, then light showers move in by afternoon.

We’ll see more rain on Friday, again, picking up in the afternoon, and daytime highs drop back into the lower 50s. Those showers carry us into Saturday morning, when parts of the region could wake up to a bit of a wintry mix, as temperatures drop back down near freezing during the morning hours.

As we head into Sunday, things start to clear up, and we’ll see dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, kicking off a warming trend as we head into the next workweek.

-McKenna