QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain showers, high 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & isolated showers, low 42

Monday: Chance of showers, high 54 (45)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 59 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 65 (49)

Thursday: Rain showers late, high 65 (49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The marathon forecast on Sunday may be seen as favorable for runners. We are expecting cloudy skies and cool conditions. A few spotty sprinkles will help runners as temperatures will be in the low 50s during the race. Sunday’s high temps will only move into the mid 50s in Columbus and vicinity. This puts our temperatures about 10 degrees below normal for the middle of October.

Tonight will bring more chances for spotty rain showers, lows will fall to the low to mid 40s. Where it is not raining, there will be mostly cloudy skies. This is expected to be coolest night within the whole seven day forecast. Light rain showers are going to linger during the Monday morning commute. Have the rain gear on standby when heading out to work or school.

Monday brings scattered showers for central Ohio. The cool temperature trend will stick around as will with highs only reaching the mid 50s. A few more peeks of sunshine will try and poke through during the day.

As the week goes on rain chances will go down and eventually temperatures will return to the mid 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected by the middle of the work week. As a center a high pressure will build in over the area bringing in beautiful weather. More rain chances are expected by the end of the work week along with a a return to 50 degree temperatures.

-Bryan