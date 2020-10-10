Cloudy start to the weekend will be followed by showers from Delta

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy and mild, low 60

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, high 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance rain, high 74

Monday: Scattered rain showers, high 73

Tuesday: Early morning showers, clearing skies, high 70

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a warm and breezy start to the weekend ahead of more clouds and increasing chance for showers as remnants of Hurricane Delta head toward the area.

Early this morning, clouds are acting like a blanket to help keep in some of the heat from yesterday. This plus a southerly breeze will help temperatures only bottom our around 60 degrees this morning.

The southwesterly breeze will pick up today with gusts around 20 mph. This will keep warm air coming into the area and help temperatures climb back up into the mid 70s despite a mostly cloudy day.

These clouds are liked to the moisture left over from Hurricane Delta. Remnants of Delta are moving through the Tennessee Valley this weekend and will be kicking up not only our next chance for showers by the end of the weekend.

These rain showers will start filling in from south to north through the day on Sunday. For areas along I-70, like Columbus, the chance for rain will pick up after noon. Severe threats look like they will be limited, and well down to the south, if there are any left at all. However, we could see a few heavy pockets of rain.

We’ll see a brief break in the rain Monday morning. Then, the chance for showers returns Monday afternoon as a front moves through.

As high pressure returns control of the area, we’ll see sunshine and a high around 70 on Tuesday. Temperatures will be more seasonal, and in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz