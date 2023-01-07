QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 26

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, showers/mix north. High 40

Monday: Mix sun & clouds. High 42

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

It’s a gray, chilly start to the weekend ahead of the next chance for showers.

Today, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky alongside a light northerly breeze. This will limit high temperatures to the upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to clear tonight, and that will help to drop temperatures to the mid 20s.

Sunday, clouds will start to build in ahead of the next chance for showers. showers will become more widespread through the afternoon and will mostly just fall as a cool, light rainfall as highs climb to around 40. After sunset, temperatures will fall to the 30s , which will lead to a light rain and snow mix Sunday night. Since showers will be so light and mixed with rain, there will be little to now snowfall that actually sticks and accumulates.

Monday morning, high pressure will build in to the south. This will help to clear out the clouds and give us a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Sunshine plus a southerly shift in wind will help bring temperatures to the low to mid 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Most of the workweek will be dry by cloudy. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will start off around freezing, then climb to the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz