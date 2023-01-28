QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 33

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 45

Sunday: Rain showers, high 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight snow showers, high 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a cool, cloudy start to the weekend ahead of the next round of showers.

Snow showers will continue to wrap-up this morning ahead of a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures today will climb to the mid 40s, which is still almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, thanks to a southerly shift in wind as a warm front approaches.

Clouds will continue to thicken up alongside a southerly breeze ahead of showers. Since temperature will only fall to the upper 30, these showers will come down as a chilly rain after midnight.

More showers are in the forecast Sunday as the main area of low pressure and associated cold front swing through.

Rain showers will continue Sunday night and briefly mix with snow as temperatures fall near freezing.

Showers will wrap up on Monday, but we’ll be left with a cloudy. Temperatures will be seasonal but chilly as the y only warm up to the upper 30s.

High pressure will build in Monday night into Tuesday and help keep around drier air.

There will be a slight chance for snow showers Tuesday night, then even colder air is on the way for the second half of the week. Temperatures will start in the teens, then only climb to a high around 30°.

Have a great day!

-Liz