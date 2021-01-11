Cloudy start to the week ahead of some sunshine & warmer temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 36

Tonight: Some clearing, colder. Low 24

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, breezy day. High 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (31)

Friday: Chance of rain or snow, then rain. High 38 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the day with a familiar wintry pattern of clouds and cool temperatures.

As high pressure starts to build in from the west this afternoon, we’ll not only stay dry, but start to see some clouds clearing as we head into the evening. For the rest of the day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky, which won’t allow for much warming. Temperatures today will top off in the mid 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, with less clouds to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, lows will fall back down to the mid 20s.

Thanks to the return of some sunshine through the day and a breeze picking up out of the southwest, temperatures on Tuesday will return to around 40 degrees.

A warming trend will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with highs jumping to the mid 40s. Despite the warmer temperatures, clouds will also build back into the area alongside a breezy southwest wind ahead of next frontal system.

A cold front will move in Thursday night into Friday. This will now only be lined to a drop in temperature, but our next chance for showers.

Have a great day, and GO BUCKS!!!

-Liz