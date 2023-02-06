QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Tuesday: Scat’d showers, breezy, high 53

Wednesday: Heavier rain later, high 51

Thursday: AM rain, breezy, high 55

Friday: Showers later, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

It’s a cool, cloudy start to the week ahead of a warming trend and rain showers.

Clouds will break up a little this evening as high pressure builds to the south. Temperatures will max out just a few degrees above normal, in the lower 40s.

Overnight, clouds will build back in alongside a southerly shift in wind. This will help to keep temperatures seasonally mild in the mid 30s.

It will be a dry, cloudy start to the morning on Tuesday as a cold front builds to the west. Ahead of the front, a southeast breeze will pick up with wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph, and help to boost high temperatures into the 50s. As the front approaches, rain showers will move in by the tail end of the morning drive and stick around through the afternoon.

Drier air will follow the front, and lead to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night into Wednesday. But, dry conditions will be short lived. A warm front will lift through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This will kick in a strong southerly breeze as rain showers move in from the south. Temperatures on Thursday will be well above normal, starting in the mid 40s, then climbing to a high in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will start to taper off on Friday as a cold front slides through, leading to a cooler end to the week and start to the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz