QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Overcast skies with shower chance, high 63

Tonight: Rain and rumbles, low 51

Sunday: Scattered rain showers, high 57 (43)

Monday: Chance rain showers, high 47 (29)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, high 44 (27)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 46 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Saturday’s high temperatures occurring in the early morning hours in unusual, but not impossible. What this means the rest of the day is that temperatures will do very little (if any) warming during the day. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s under cloudy skies. The chances for rain showers will gradually increase thorough the day.

By tonight as temperatures continue to fall, we are tracking widespread rain showers with the chance of a rumble of thunder or two. Lows are expected to fall in the low 50s. Winds will shift and come to the north as a cold front passes over central Ohio.

Sunday will bring plenty of rain chances to central Ohio, but this will start the trend of below average temperatures. Under the wet and rainy skies the temperatures will only reach the mid 50s. The cooling continues with lows falling overnight to the low 40s as rain chances continue.

The last couple days of October will be downright chilly. Temps will stay in the 40s for highs and upper 20s for the lows. This is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. There will be a low and modest warmup throughout the week as rain chances decrease and sunshine returns. This will be the last week under daylight saving time.

-Bryan