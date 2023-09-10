QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Overcast, stray shower chance, high 77

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, high 79 (61)

Tuesday: Rain and rumbles, high 73 (53)

Wednesday: Lingering rain showers, high 70 (46)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool, high 71 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will keep plenty of cloud cover and bring limited rain chances to the area. Temperatures will still be below normal for time of year, but only by a few degrees. Highs today will only be in the mid 70s. Tonight the clouds start to break up and clearing skies will help our temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

Monday will be the last chance that we will see near 80 degree temps for a long while. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and highs around 79 in the city and upper 70s in the outlaying areas.

Rain chances will really increase by Tuesday as more widespread showers and a thunderstorm or two will pass through the state. Highs will only be in the low 70s. Rainfall totals won’t be more than .10 of an inch. This will be one of the few rain chances we will see in the area as we hit the mid point of September.

Lingering rain will last through Wednesday as temps the rest of the week will only make it to the low 70s. We are going to stay in the low 70s for the rest of the work week. It will definitely feel like fall has arrives early. Long term in general we will stay mild and dry.

-Bryan