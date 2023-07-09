QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Early showers, clouds, high 79

Tonight: Some clouds, low 62

Monday: Sunshine returns, high 84

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 87

Wednesday: Few PM pop-ups, high 88

Thursday: Scattered storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

A low pressure center continues to make its way out of Central Ohio. As it does, northerly flow keeps our skies cool and the low itself keeps us fairly cloudy throughout the day.

Stray showers and a few storms moved through the southeaster tier of our region very early this morning. A couple of isolated showers are still possible for spots south of I-70 as we go through this afternoon. The metro area will likely stay on the dry side throughout the remained of today. Clouds remain steady up until this evening.

Sunshine returns for the start of the work week. High pressure takes control of our skies for the first half of the week. Temperatures return back to “normal” numbers in the mid 80s. Sunshine continues into Tuesday with temperatures soaring to the upper 80s.

We’re still warm by the middle of the week, but some isolated storms and showers return Wednesday evening. Storms and showers become a little more steady for the second half of the week as a slow moving front moves in. It stalls out in time for this weekend, keeping showers in the forecast. Temperatures cool back down to the lower 80s.

-Joe