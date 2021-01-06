Cloudy skies give way to some sunshine in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 28

Thursday: Cloudy skies, high 36

Friday: Partly sunny, high 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 36

Sunday: Mixed clouds, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been another cloudy day. Highs today topped a degree above normal in the upper 30s this afternoon. Tonight we will remain mainly cloudy, with a light north breeze. Highs will top back near normal in the middle to upper 30s on Thursday.

Friday we could see some peeks of sunshine with highs back a degree above normal in the upper 30s. We will see some more broken clouds overnight Friday night into Saturday and this will give us a more seasonal start during the weekend. But it will also give us slightly cooler, but brighter afternoons.

Expect highs at normal, 36, both afternoons with more sunshine Saturday, a bit more clouds on Sunday. We will see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies but temps will slowly increase to the upper 30s to near 40 by the middle of next week.

The pattern will be very close to normal for daytime highs, and rather dry for early January.

-Dave