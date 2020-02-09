Cloudy morning ahead of showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy, then afternoon showers. High 38

Tonight: Rain, rising to 41.

Monday: Morning rain, clearing p.m. High 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41

Wednesday: Cloudy, then afternoon showers High 42

Thursday: Light showers, breezy. High 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

After picking up nearly 2″ of snow yesterday, it’s a dry morning ahead of another chance for showers.

We’re starting off the morning in between two systems. The system that brought snow across the area yesterday is moving east, but has left behind wet ground and light wind. This will result in some areas of patchy fog early this morning. Since road temperatures are below freezing, there is still the chance for some slick spots on the road due to refreezing.

Most of the day will be cloudy and mild. Afternoon high temperatures will be mild and climb to the upper 30s, which is normal for this time of year.

Later this afternoon, our next system moves in and brings the next chance for showers. The timing for this looks to be around 2-4 p.m. Since we will be in the mid to upper 30s at this time, there is a chance these showers could start as a light rain and snow mix.

Showers will change purely over to rain as temperatures rise to around 40 through the evening.

A few morning showers will continue into Monday morning and will make for a wet commute. Rainfall totals by this time will be over half an inch.

Temperatures on Monday will climb from the upper 30s to the low 40s as showers end and clouds start to break up.

Tuesday will be dry but cloudy with temperatures climbing from near freezing in the morning to around 40 in the afternoon.

Our next chance for showers moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 30s, so we will see the chance for a rain snow mix.

Stay tuned to NBC4i.com/weather for the latest.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz