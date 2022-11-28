QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Cyber Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 46

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 39

Giving Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 56

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 56, falling in the afternoon

Thursday: Clearing, colder. High 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Have a great day!

Today, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky with a light breeze as high pressure moves in from the south. Temperatures stay steady and reach the mid 40s, which is right in line for normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky with a light breeze tonight. Lows will stay seasonally mild and fall to the upper 30s.

As a southerly breeze kicks in Tuesday, we’ll warm to a high in the mid 50s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The breeze will pick up out of the south Tuesday evening and overnight as a cold front builds in to the west. Wind gusts at times will reach 30-35 mph as rain showers move in.

Rain showers will continue Monday morning and into the early afternoon. The breeze will pick up as well as the front approaches. Wind speeds out of the south will reach 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to around 40 mph.

Once the cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon, it will be followed by cooler, drier air. This will lead to temperatures falling from the mid 50s in the morning to low 50s around noon, and 40s during the evening drive as showers clear and a cool westerly breeze kicks in.

High pressure moves in again by the end of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds, bring back sunshine, but also keep temperatures cool. Temperatures on Thursday will be on the chilly side, starting off in the low to mid 20s, then only reaching a high in the mid 30s. After a clear and cool start to Friday, highs will be more seasonal and reach the upper 40s.

Another chance for showers will return this weekend as a cold front marches in from the west.

-Liz