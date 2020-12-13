Cloudy, mild night ahead of much cooler temps tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers clearing, then mostly cloudy and breezy, low 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 39

Tuesday: Clouds Increase, high 38

Wednesday: Chance for showers and chilly, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

As rain showers keep pushing out of the area ahead of a cold front, more cloudy and mild conditions are on the way tonight.

It’s looking like a great night for the MLS Cup final. Winds will start to relax a little tonight, but we’ll still have gusts around 30 mph. The southerly wind plus clouds will help to keep things unseasonably warm. Tonight, we’ll fall down to a low in the upper 30s, which is still about 10 degrees above normal lows for this time of year.

As clouds stick around tomorrow, temperatures will stay seasonally cool and only reach a high in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday night into early Monday, we’ll keep an eye on an area of low pressure to our south. This could kick up a few light showers overnight and into the early hours of the morning drive. As temperatures fall down to the around 30, we’ll see some light flurries, but little to no snow actually sticking.

Monday, clouds will clear out through the day, but temperatures will stay on the cold side and only reach the upper 30s. We’ll see similar temperatures on tap for Tuesday as clouds build back in.

Another chance for showers will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers will start off as a light snowfall overnight, then transition to a light rain and snow mix Wednesday as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 30s.

Have a great night!

-Liz