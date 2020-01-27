Cloudy finish to January, weekend weather maker again

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, fair temps, low 30

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, few flurries, high 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries south, high 37

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 40

Friday: Mainly cloudy, few sprinkles late, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fairly quiet day today with lots of clouds, a few scattered flurries and temps right about normal in the upper 30s.

Tonight we will be mainly cloudy, with temps back near freezing by midnight with overnight lows near 30. We will have a light breeze in the morning on Tuesday which will drop wind chills into the middle 20s.

Tuesday will be mainly a carbon copy of today, with cloudy skies again, a few flurries possible, and highs in the upper 30s. We will be watching a weather system that will pass to our south on Wednesday that may reach far enough north to throw a few sprinkles or flurries in the south part of the state, highs again will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature a lull in the weather pattern between systems and temps will rebound to around 40 with partly sunny skies. Friday will be mainly cloudy again, but temps will push into the lower 40s.

Late Friday our next weather system will move to the east to us, but will bring a chance of sprinkles late day. Saturday will see another chance of showers and snow flurries, again! We could see some minor accumulations north near the US-30 corridor.

Highs on Saturday will be close to 40, but will warm as we head into Sunday back into the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday a warm front will lift northward, and we will see temps back in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

-Dave