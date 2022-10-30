QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Increasing clouds, mild, low 45

Today: Increasing Clouds, showers later, high 67

Tonight: Rain showers, low 45

Halloween: Rain showers, high 66

Tuesday: Showers linger, then evening clearing, high 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

More clouds are on the way ahead of the next chance for rain showers.

Clouds are building into the area, and helping to give us a warmer start to the day. Lows in Columbus will fall to the mid 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal this time of year.

As an area of low pressure builds to the southwest, it will keep pushing clouds into the area. Despite a cloudy sky, temperatures will be similar to yesterday thanks to a warmer start to the day and a southerly shift in the wind.

After sunset, rain showers will start to fill in and will stick around overnight. Lows will stay mild and only fall to the mid 50s.

On/off rain showers will continue through the day on Monday as highs climb to the mid 60s. Monday evening, conditions will be soggy for trick-or-treat. We’ll continue to see light showers with temps falling to around 60 by 8 p.m.

Light showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday, before clearing out Tuesday evening. It will be a dry end to the week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a warming trend. Highs will max out in the mid 60s Wednesday, then approach 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz