QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM drizzle, cloudy, high 45

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 38

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, high 56

Wednesday: Rain showers, windy, high 48 (falling temps)

Thursday: Few clouds, colder, high 35

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a strong breeze and showers moved through the region Sunday, we’re off to a cooler, but more calm start to the workweek. Other than a light morning drizzle, we will be mainly dry, just pretty cloudy as we head throughout the day. Wind speeds will be very light, and temperatures fall back to the middle 40s, which is cooler than we were over the weekend, but it is right near normal for this time of year.

Going into Tuesday, we still hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover, but the breeze picks up out of the south, which boosts our temperatures back up into the middle 50s. We will be breezy during the afternoon, with winds continuing to pick up going overnight into Wednesday. Shower chances also increase Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.

Expect some heavy rain showers throughout the day Wednesday, with a rumble of thunder possible during the morning. We will also be windy throughout the day, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. We will actually hit our high temperature for the day at midnight Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures then fall throughout the day, as a cold front works through the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Behind that cold front, we will be drier, but also colder. For Thursday, we start the morning off in the 20s, then top out in the middle 30s for daytime highs. The breeze dies down for Thursday.

The forecast looks pretty dry into Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers then arrive into the weekend.

-McKenna