Low pressure traveling through the Great Lakes brought strong wind gusts (40-50 mph) Thursday that resulted in thousands of customers losing power in Ohio. The high temperature reached 72 degrees in Columbus, easily topping the daily record of 66 (2001).

Upper-level low pressure will pull down colder air into Ohio, resulting in spotty drizzle, with a chance for a few snowflakes across the northern half of the state this evening. High pressure will build in tonight and over the weekend, leading to decreasing cloudiness and seasonal weather this weekend.

Saturday will start off with scattered clouds and sub-freezing readings in the mid-20s, with clearing skies and seasonal temperatures in the afternoon near 40 degrees.

A southern storm will bring some high cloudiness on Sunday, but rain and snow will pass south of Ohio. Temperatures will edge up into the mid-40s.

Next week will be quite mild. We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Monday. A storm system coming out of the southwest will bring rain and breezy conditions later Tuesday. Readings could reach the 60s on Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, spotty, drizzle. High 43

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, colder. Low 27

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 41

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 48 (29)

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 52 (28)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, rain late. High 54 (30)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, warmer. High 64 (47)

Thursday: Showers. High 62 (50)