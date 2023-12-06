QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 49

Friday: Clouds later, breezy, high 55

Saturday: Rain showers, high 58

Sunday: Rain continues, falling temps, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a soggy Tuesday, we’ve got much drier conditions on tap today. Outside of a few flurries, things are looking good. Expect mainly cloudy conditions, with highs topping out near 40 this afternoon. The wind will be light, but still enough to give us a bit of a wind chill.

For Thursday, we start the day with clouds, but those steadily break up into the afternoon, giving way to more sunshine. Our southerly breeze kicks in, which will warm temperatures up into the upper 40s to near 50. It will be a bit gusty at times.

Then for Friday, we start the day with sunshine, with the clouds gradually building back in later in the day. Highs will still be warm, in the middle 50s, thanks to a strong southerly wind.

Changes arrive this weekend as low pressure and a cold front bring us rain. For Saturday, expect light, scattered rain during the first half of the day, with heavier and more widespread rain arriving later and overnight into Sunday. Highs stick in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

Then for Sunday, expect widespread rain, especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures will be falling throughout Sunday. It looks like we’ll hit our actual high temperature at midnight, and then cool off throughout the day.

Rain tapers later Sunday, then we’ll start the next workweek off on a drier note.

-McKenna