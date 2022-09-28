﻿

﻿A broad disturbance over the lower Great Lakes will slowly lift northeast, with a surface reflection, maintaining an unseasonably cool northwesterly flow over region, with lingering cloudiness. Temperatures will barely reach 50 degrees this afternoon, more than 10 degrees below normal.

High pressure over the Upper Midwest will nudge eastward over the Great Lakes Thursday and Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine and cool conditions heading into the weekend. Morning lows will dip into the lower 40s, and afternoon readings will remain in the pleasantly cool 60s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will lift northward across the Eastern states after a second landfall in South Carolina Friday, and bring increasing cloudiness early Saturday, with an envelope of rain sweeping across the southeastern half of the state over the weekend, depending on the eventual track of the remnant low.



Forecast

Wednesday: Clouds linger, chilly. High 59

Tonight: Clearing, cool. Low 47

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 64

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (44)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 67 (49)

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, light showers. High 66 (53)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 66 (53)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 68 (50)