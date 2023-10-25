QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower, mainly cloudy, high 74

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 55

Thursday: Cloudy sky, breezy, high 75

Friday: Isolated showers, breezy, high 77

Saturday: Sct’d rain, high 71

Sunday: Rain showers, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our warm weather sticks around for several more days. Expect highs in the middle 70s this afternoon. Big difference, however, will be the cloud coverage. Expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon/evening timeframe, as a frontal boundary slides to our north. Overall we will be mainly dry. The breeze does kick in today, and that will linger through the end of the workweek.

Then for Thursday, expect the cloud coverage to stick around, but we are looking dry. Still warm, too! Expect highs in the middle 70s with breezy conditions.

As we get into Friday, we’re looking at some light, isolated showers. Far from a washout, but a few light pop-ups here and there. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a strong southerly breeze. For Football Friday Nite, a few of us may see a quick shower.

Rain chances then increase into the weekend. For Saturday, we’re looking at scattered showers. Still not a washout, but I would keep the umbrella handy. Highs will be in the lower 70s as a cold front slowly slides through.

By Sunday, we’re looking at our best chances for more widespread rain, and the wetter weekend day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out in the middle 60s.

-McKenna