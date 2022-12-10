QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy sky, high 49

Tonight: Chance for a few showers, otherwise cloudy, low 41

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 48

Monday: Partly sunny, seasonal, high 43

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

It’s a cloudy by mild start to the weekend.

Thanks to the clouds, it’s a seasonally mild start to the day with temperatures around 40 degrees. It will be a slow, steady climb to a high in the upper 40s this afternoon alongside plenty of clouds and a light breeze.

Tonight, we’ll see a few light showers, mostly after 8 p.m. as a weak cold front moves into the area. Showers will stay light and be followed by a cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall to the lower 40s, which is more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Sunday will look very similar to today. We’ll see plenty of clouds and slowly climb to a high in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and more seasonally cool. Both days will start off in the upper 20s to mid 30s and only reach a high in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will continue to thicken up ahead of the next chance for rain which will arrive Tuesday night and stick around through the day on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz