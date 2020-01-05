Cloudy but mild end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy, low 30

Monday: Few clouds, high 42

Tuesday: Rain showers with snow showers, high 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly, high 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 44



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a cool and cloudy start to the day, and we’ll continue to see above normal highs as we head into the upcoming week.

Despite our chilly start to the morning with lows around 30, this is still well above normal for this time of year, which is 23 degrees.

This above normal, but cool weather trend will continue through the day. We’ll see highs reach the lower 40s, which is more than 5 degrees our normal high of 36 as clouds start to break up this afternoon.

Overnight, a weak, dry cold front will move through and help clouds build back in.

Monday will look very similar to day. We’ll keep around a breezy wind, high temperatures climbing from near 30 first thing in the morning up to the low 40s in the afternoon. The biggest change will be less clouds thanks to high pressure in the area.

Monday night into Tuesday, high pressure moves out, and an area of low pressure will start pushing our way out of the Tennessee Valley. This will result in the chance for a few showers.

Showers will be light Monday night into Tuesday, but will be something that we keep an eye on.

We’ll dry out again on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Despite sunshine, we’ll only see temperatures climb from the lower 20s to a high near freezing.

Much warmer weather will move in for the end of the week. We’ll hit a high in the mid 40s on Thursday, then 50s on Friday. Along with warmer weather, the next round of rain moves in Thursday night and will continue through Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz