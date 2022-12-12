QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 29

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 45

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 45

Thursday: Showers continue, high 48

Friday: Lt. wet mix earlier, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Our stretch of cloudy days continues on this Monday, as clouds struggle to break up across the Ohio Valley. We may see a few peaks of sunshine later in the day, but expect more clouds than anything. The good news is, we will be dry, and temperatures will be right near normal, topping out in the lower 40s.

Clouds slowly begin to break up overnight into Tuesday, which will allow temperatures to drop more Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day off with temperatures in the upper 20s, which is actually near average for morning lows. Daytime highs will then top out in the middle 40s, and we will see more sunshine throughout Tuesday! Enjoy it… because it doesn’t stick around for long.

Our next strong low pressure system moves into the Midwest overnight into Wednesday, bringing us some heavier rain showers both Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a bit of a wet mix Wednesday morning as temperatures start near freezing, then a transition to all rain as temperatures top out in the middle 40s for Wednesday afternoon.

Rain showers continue Thursday, with temperatures sticking in the 40s throughout the morning and afternoon.

By Friday, temperatures start to drop behind the frontal boundary, which means we will see a bit of a light, scattered wet mix Friday morning as that system works to clear the region. Highs Friday will then top out in the upper 30s. Drier conditions then persist through the weekend.

-McKenna