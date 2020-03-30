Cloudy but dry start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny, windy. High 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late day/evening showers. High 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 55

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a dry, cooler start to the day. Temperatures as we start off the week will be about 10 degrees below normal and only reach the mid 40s. Then warmer weather moves into the forecast as we wrap up the week.

As an area of low pressure moved acreoss the Great Lakes, we’ll be left with cool and dry conditions. Temperatures today will fall a little around sunrise, then stay pretty steady around 50 degrees. It’s going to be another breezy day. It won’t be quite as windy as yesterday, but the breeze will pickup to 15-20 mph out of the west with gusts around 30 mph.

Overnight, the wind will relax to 5-15 mph out of the northwest. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as temepratures fall to the mid 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, a weak area of low pressure will move in from the south. This will result in more clouds, cool temperatures only reaching the mid 40s, and even the chance for a few showers.

Most showers will stay south of the area, but the chance for a few sprinkles continues into Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, we’ll continue the trend of staying dry but clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer and top off around 50 degrees.

Clouds will start to clear Wednesday night and Thursday as an area of high pressure moves in.

Sunshine will help to warm temperatures near 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The sunshine won’t last long though. Another chance for showers will move in Saturday night.

Have a great day!

-Liz