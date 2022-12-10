QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Monday: Partly sunny, high 42

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, night rain, high 45

Wednesday: Rain showers, breezy, high 46

Thursday: Few showers, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

After a dry, cloudy, seasonable day in Central Ohio, we’ve got a little bit of a drizzle working through the area going overnight as an area of low pressure moves through the state. That drizzle will taper off early Sunday morning, ahead of a drier day to end to weekend. Expect mainly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s for Sunday, and only a light breeze.

We kick off the next workweek on a dry note, with partly sunny skies on Monday, and highs topping out in the lower 40s, which is right near seasonable normals.

For Tuesday, we’ll see a little bit of sunshine throughout the day, with highs in the middle 40s. Cloud cover then builds in during the evening, out ahead of showers arriving overnight into Wednesday.

Expect heavier showers for the middle of the workweek as a strong area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. Not only will it bring us rain, but also breezy conditions for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll continue to see showers Thursday, with highs sticking in the middle 40s. However, once the frontal boundary passes, temperatures will begin to drop, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 30s to end the workweek.

-McKenna