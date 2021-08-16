Cloudy and muggy, with occasional showers and a few downpours

An upper-level disturbance and weak surface low will move north into the lower Great Lakes, bringing occasional showers and humid conditions. Clouds have kept temperatures in the relatively cool 70s.

Rain chances increase Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and upper-air disturbances provide additional moisture. The rain can be locally heavy at times over the eastern half of the state.

The latter portion of the week will be a little brighter, with some sunshine as the remnant low moves east, though with isolated storms are likely as the day heats up. Storms will be fewer in number by the end of the week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

The next cold front will not arrive until later in the weekend, so plan on a typically muggy mid-August week.

Forecast