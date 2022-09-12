QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers clearing, cooler, high 70

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, low 57

Tuesday: Slight chance for a showers, clearing, crisp, high 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 80

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

Much cooler weather is on the way for the start of the workweek ahead of a sunny and warmer finish.

A front will continue to slide through the area, giving us more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will stay nearly steady and only climb to around 70 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll hold on to the clouds and add back in the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will be seasonally cool and fall down to the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to clouds and a few spotty showers, followed by clouds clearing in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool again and only top off in the lower 70s.

High pressure will move in for the end of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds, drop temperatures to the 50s in the morning, then rise to around 80 in the afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Liz