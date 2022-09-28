QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower, high 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 45

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 65

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Saturday: More clouds, high 70

Sunday: Chance showers, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got another cool day ahead of us, but we will be a bit more dry. The area of low pressure in the Great Lakes region continues to slide eastward, so for us, that will just mean a light isolated shower or two, as we head throughout the day. Still drier than yesterday, but we will be left with quite a bit of cloud cover today. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 60s.

As we head into Thursday, things really start to clear up, and we kick off a slight warming trend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. By Friday we’ll be seeing highs near 70 and mainly sunshine.

Going into Saturday, we will expect to see some more cloud cover as remnants of Hurricane Ian try to make their way into the Ohio Valley. At a minimum, we will see more clouds coming in from the southeast as the northern fringe of the remnants of Hurricane Ian make their way up the eastern side of the Appalachian Mountains. This may lead to some breezy showers in our far east/southeast counties late on Saturday. Highs will be near 70.

Again, as this system weakens, we will be on the northwest fringe on Sunday and may have some showers to contend with before this system moves out. The best chances will be in our southeast and eastern counties for Sunday. Highs should remain closer to normal around 70.

-McKenna